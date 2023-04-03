EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt is joining former President Trump's Super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., as national spokeswoman, Fox News has learned.

Leavitt will join MAGA Inc., under CEO Taylor Budowich. Budowich was previously the former president's spokesman.

MAGA Inc.'s mission, according to its website, is to "ensure a second Trump administration and to promote America First candidates."

Before joining MAGA Inc., Leavitt was the Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Leavitt, 25, would have been the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, but fell short to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Prior to her congressional race, Leavitt worked in the White House during the Trump administration as an assistant press secretary. Later, prior to launching her own congressional campaign, Leavitt served as communications director to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.