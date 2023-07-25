Former White House Chief of Staff Karl Rove said he "cannot imagine" that nobody in the Obama administration questioned Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer's involvement in the "corrupt" Ukrainian company. The Fox News contributor responded to President Biden's continued denials that he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's business dealings. Rove told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that he believes someone must have told Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, how "sleazy" his son's idealings looked.

KARL ROVE: All we need to know is this: Do you think the Obama White House was unaware of the problem presented by Hunter Biden and Devon Archer going on the board [of Burisma]? It became an item in the fall of 2015. I think it was when the vice president went over to lecture the Ukrainians about corruption. The really interesting question is, did anybody on the Obama White House staff, particularly, say, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, were they set to talk to the vice president and say this is creating an image problem for us? You're in charge of fighting corruption in Ukraine, encouraging them to do it. And your son is part of a corrupt company that I cannot imagine that that didn't happen, that somebody inside the White House didn't have words with the vice president about how sleazy this looked. And it is sleazy.

Devon Archer, a former best friend and business associate of Hunter Biden in Ukraine, is expected to testify under oath to Congress this week that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Fox News Digital has confirmed that Archer has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee and could testify as early as Thursday, July 27. The expected testimony could cast further doubt on President Biden’s repeated claims that he had no knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings or of having any influence on them.

Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor, reported Monday that Archer, 48, is expected to tell the House Oversight Committee about meetings he witnessed attended by both Bidens — Hunter and Joe — either in person or via telephone. During the meetings, Hunter would specifically introduce his father to foreign business partners or prospective investors, Archer is expected to testify.

