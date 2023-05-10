Twitter users expressed concern over White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s comment that the president was "closely consulting" Vice President Kamala Harris for ongoing political issues.

During Tuesday’s press conference, several reporters questioned Jean-Pierre regarding the ongoing debate over the debt ceiling as well as the end of Title 42 on Thursday. There was additional concern from the media over President Biden’s upcoming plans to visit Japan and Australia as these issues are expected to continue to grow.

"Should the vice president be involved in today's meeting, since she'll be here in the country while the president is away?" a reporter asked, regarding the recent meeting between Biden and Republican lawmakers on the debt ceiling.

"So the president has been closely consulting with the vice president on this. They have had several conversations on this issue. And so, again, when it comes to issues that matter to the American people, they're very much partners," Jean-Pierre answered.

Consulting with Harris on the debt ceiling or the border was mocked on social media as an explanation behind the Biden administration’s ongoing failures.

"That’s what we’re afraid of," Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote.

Financial Guys Media Network contributor Mike Sperrazza joked, "So we should have faith in 2 people who refuse to actually go to the border or listen to CBP. Got it."

Podcast host Ahmed Al-Assliken also joked, "A black woman throwing another black woman under the bus lmaoooooo black on black crime."

"That explains why their policy is a massive failure," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker commented.

Townhall.com columnist Brad Slager tweeted, "By working together they are certain to figure out where the southern border is located."

"We’re doomed," popular conservative Twitter user Phineas Fahrquar declared.

Over the course of Biden’s term, Harris has been put in charge of various issues with mixed results including voting rights, online harassment, artificial intelligence and, most notably, the border. Despite holding her position as the "border czar" since 2021, Harris has faced ongoing criticism for her failure to handle the migrant crisis.

Regarding the upcoming June deadline for the debt ceiling bill, reporters questioned whether Biden would be willing to cancel his international trips since his return would fall just before that time.

"Well, look, the president could be president anywhere. These are issues that certainly that he will be very aware of and very involved in getting updates from his team. As you know, when it comes to legislative things and things that are dealt with Congress, that's the office of leg affairs, they play point on this. But the president, again, can be president wherever he is in domestically or out of the country," Jean-Pierre replied.