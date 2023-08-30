White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stammered through ongoing questions about President Biden’s age by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

Tapper introduced the most recent poll by the Associated Press that revealed 77% of Americans say Biden is too old to carry out a second term, including 69% of Democrats. Despite the poll, Jean-Pierre insisted Biden’s track record is more important.

"People have come after the president about his age. They did if in 2019. They did it in 2020 leading into the general election. And they did it in 2022 And guess what? He beats them every time. Because he has his finger on the pulse of what it is the American people need. He talks about issues that really matter to the American people. And he is delivering," Jean-Pierre said.

"Okay, so you’re part of the 23% of adults who are not concerned about the president’s ability to be president because of his age and stamina. I got it," Tapper responded.

OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SAY BIDEN IS TOO OLD TO BE EFFECTIVE IN A SECOND TERM, POLL FINDS

She insisted, "That’s because what you got to do is watch him! Watch him!"

Tapper continued to press Jean-Pierre on the issue of Biden’s age, bringing up Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s warning that Kamala Harris would serve as president in a second Biden term.

"This is a president that knows how to get the work done, who is focused on the American people, that’s what I will speak to," she reiterated again. "I will speak to his record and his record stands alone. It is something that Americans should be proud of, something we all are proud of on all of the historic amount of legislation."

"But I’m talking about his age and stamina and his ability to do his job, and you’re talking about the record," Tapper remarked. "I understand why you’d rather talk about the record, but I’m talking about what Americans see when they turn on the TV and they see Joe Biden has been in politics literally since before you were born. And that he’s aged, as we all do."

Jean-Pierre and Tapper continued to argue back and forth over the issue.

"I’m not saying he’s not able to walk," Tapper said.

"No, but you’re saying, talking about his strength, talking about how he’s looking now-" Jean-Pierre replied.

"He’s 80," he noted.

MSNBC FRETS OVER BIDEN’S ADVANCED AGE: ‘EVEN DEMOCRATS’ WORRIED ABOUT IT, WHITE HOUSE ‘CANNOT AVOID’

Jean-Pierre was most recently pressed on concerns over Biden’s age on Monday after Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian questioned the press secretary about his outlet’s poll.

"Look, I appreciate the question. I get it often, as you know," Jean-Pierre responded. "What I would say, and I've said this many times and many of my colleagues have said this, the president says this. If you watch him, if you've seen what he's done in the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To Tapper, she repeated, "Here’s the thing, Jake, people saw him were impressed that he was able to do that, that he was able to be there and present the American people. The president says this all the time. Watch him. Watch him."

"There are watching him. That’s what I’m saying. Seventy-seven percent are concerned," Tapper said.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.