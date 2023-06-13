Conservatives across Twitter scoffed in disbelief after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Biden's respect for the rule of law.

After being asked about former President Trump’s federal indictment, Jean-Pierre refused to comment aside from defending President Biden as a president who respects the law.

"What I can say, and you’ve heard us say this over and over again: This is a president that respects the rule of law," she said. "This is the president that wants to make sure, and has proven that to be in his actions, to make sure that the Department of Justice is truly independent."

She later added, "He’s restoring, certainly, the integrity of the Department of Justice, and that is something that’s important to this president."

JOE ROGAN SCORCHES 'CORRUPT CAREER POLITICIAN' BIDEN AND HIS 'TIES TO UKRAINE AND CHINA'

Reaction to the statement came swift.

"If you believe that the DOJ is independent, you're a moron," Center for Renewing America Digital media manager Kingsley Cortes tweeted.

"It's scary how clueless and what a liar she is," Hot Air contributing editor Karen Townsend tweeted.

"Is this a joke???" Dear America host Graham Allen asked.

The Republican National Lawyers Association tagged the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and wrote, "The Biden Administration has shown again and again that it will use the DOJ and other agencies to go after what it considers to be its political enemies. Things are so bad, that an entire congressional committee had to be created on the subject!"

"There’s no such thing as an ‘independent’ federal agency when it literally corresponds to the executive branch," Univision political analyst Vianca Rodriguez wrote. "And who is the top authority within the executive branch? The President."

REPUBLICANS TARGET DOJ FOR ‘DOUBLE STANDARD’ ON INVESTIGATING BIDEN VS. TRUMP

Earlier at the same press conference, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declared similarly, "The president respects the rule of law and the democratic institutions of the United States of America and takes very seriously his role as President of the United States in advancing that."

Sentinel CEO Charles Marino appeared to express mock-shock at Kirby’s claim that Biden respects the rule of law, "Wow! That’s news!!!"