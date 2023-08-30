A reporter questioned press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about whether the White House called brunch lids for President Biden because he "felt tired" based on a new allegation.

Washington Examiner reporter Rob Crilly asked the White House press secretary about an excerpt from the upcoming book "The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future" by Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer.

The Guardian reported that the excerpt alleged Biden has told his staff that he has "felt tired" at times and how it might have contributed to him taking lids on events before 10 a.m.

"You think we had those lids because of this excerpt?" Jean-Pierre asked.

Crilly clarified: "The book is suggesting the president tells aides he’s tired."

She repeated, "But that’s in the excerpt."

"Yeah, and that’s why there’s been so few public events before 10 a.m.," Crilly said.

"I mean, that’s a ridiculous assumption to make. I mean, that's a ridiculous notion to make," Jean-Pierre commented before motioning to take another question.

The excerpt read: "It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m. His public persona reflected physical decline and time’s dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist."

"In private, he would occasionally admit that he felt tired," it added.

Most recently, the White House called a "brunch lid" on Tuesday until 12:30 p.m. In April, the White House also called a 9 a.m. lid the morning after Biden’s trip to Ireland.

For the past few days, Jean-Pierre has been repeatedly pressed on the issue of Biden’s age and stamina. On Monday, a reporter asked her about an Associated Press poll that found a majority of Americans believed the president was too old to serve a second term.

"Look, I appreciate the question. I get it often, as you know," Jean-Pierre responded. "What I would say, and I've said this many times and many of my colleagues have said this, the president says this: If you watch him, if you've seen what he's done in the last two years, this is — the president has had a historic administration in just two years."

She faced the same question on Tuesday by CNN’s Jake Tapper who repeatedly pushed back against Jean-Pierre for avoiding the issue.

"Here’s the thing, Jake, people saw him were impressed that he was able to do that, that he was able to be there and present the American people. The president says this all the time. Watch him. Watch him," Jean-Pierre said.

"They are watching him. That’s what I’m saying. That's the 77% who are concerned," Tapper said.

