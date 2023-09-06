White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to grow frustrated Tuesday with reporter questions about President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 testing regimen.

During the White House press briefing, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini pressed Jean-Pierre on the "cadence" of Biden’s COVID testing in the wake of First Lady Jill Biden contracting the virus.

Though Jean-Pierre noted that Biden had tested negative Monday evening and mentioned him getting the same results Tuesday morning, Ruffini followed up with more questions in an attempt to figure out Biden’s exact COVID-19 testing schedule.

Ruffini went down a line of questioning that suggested Jean-Pierre was withholding pertinent information about Biden’s routine. She began the tense exchange flagged by Mediaite by first asking, "Can you explain why you can’t share or won’t share the cadence of the president’s testing with us? It seems like a pretty basic question."

Jean-Pierre replied, "I mean, yeah, I — It has — it has nothing to not share the cadence. We…"

Gathering her thoughts, she said, "I just shared with you – yesterday he took a test, and it was negative. Today, he took a test, and it was negative. The CDC does not recommend testing every day after close contact. That is not my –"

Not satisfied with that answer, Ruffini interrupted Jean-Pierre, stating, "Right, but since you’re telling us he tested… I'm just trying to apply logic here. You told us the times he tested previously, so it would be helpful if we know going forward."

Jean-Pierre shot back, "Because it already happened, my friend. It already happened." Pushing through the crosstalk, she added, "It already happened, right? Right? So therefore, I can tell you that he took the test because it already happened, right?"

Ruffini continued to press, though the government official continued to speak over her. Jean-Pierre said, "I — it is up to the physician and in close consultation with the physician. The guidance from CDC recommends that… someone with a close contact does not have to test regularly or every day."

The reporter persisted, stating, "No, I get that but –" but the press secretary continued, saying, "OK, well, then there should be — there should be no confusion. We just explained that he tested — I just explained he tested yesterday. He tested —"

Ruffini interjected again: "No, there’s no confusion. I was just wondering if we could have an explanation as to why you don’t want to share…"

"I just explained it," Jean-Pierre shot back, adding, "I literally just explained it."

After one last push from another reporter to answer Ruffini's question, Jean-Pierre said, "I just did. In close consultation with the physician. That’s what’s going to happen. The physician is going to decide when the testing is going to happen. That’s it. That’s the answer."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

