Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was the subject of debate Wednesday after one reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to respond to calls for Djokovic to be allowed to play in the U.S.

Djokovic, the number one ranked tennis player in the world, has been denied entry to the United States, seemingly as a result of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked to respond to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent calls for Djokovic to be allowed to compete in the Miami Open tennis tournament, Jean-Pierre referred the reporter to the CDC.

"So, on a question of regarding the vaccination requirement, I would refer you to the CDC. They’re the ones who deal with that. It’s still in place, and we expect everyone to abide by our country’s rule, whether as a participant or a spectator."

She continued, emphasizing that the BNP Paribas Open, a high-profile tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, was also responsible for the decision.

"As for what goes on specifically with the BNP Open, those are questions for them. It is a private entity, and so we will let them speak to that. But again, this is something that the CDC speaks to."

President Joe Biden has come under fire for his continued refusal to allow Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, the ability to compete in the United States.

DeSantis told Biden in a letter that he should "put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want – let [Djokovic] play."

"This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable," the Governor wrote.

The letter, posted Tuesday on Twitter, has picked up over 39,000 likes on the platform.

DeSantis also speculated that Djokovic could enter the country "via boat," referencing a proclamation that prevented noncitizens of the U.S. from entering the country via air travel.

Djokovic asked permission to enter the U.S. in February, telling reporters after a practice in Belgrade that his "plans" depend on the U.S., according to Reuters.

"I’m waiting for a reply, it’s not on me… I will know soon," he reportedly said.

Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open in January even though he was deported from the country in 2022 for being unvaccinated.

