Social media users pointed out a "sleight of hand" response from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre regarding whether President Biden was involved with his son’s Hunter’s business.

During Monday's press briefing, Fox News journalist Gillian Turner remarked on recent claims that Biden was not only aware of his son’s business deals but spoke directly with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while serving as vice president.

"Chairman James Comer today says that the Oversight Committee has evidence that the president in the past communicated directly with foreign business associates of his son Hunter Biden many times. Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?" Turner asked.

"So, I've been I've been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add," Jean-Pierre answered.

Jean-Pierre’s answer that Biden "was never in business with his son" was seen as avoiding the question and moving the goalposts by Twitter users.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller remarked, "’Being in business with’ was not the question. Joe Biden said previously he never even spoke about business with his son. Quite the hedge!"

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine remarked. "So we’ve gone from: ‘I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings’… To: ‘The president was never in business with his son.’ Big difference. Soon they will be parsing the meaning of ‘in business’."

"The sleight of hand is not subtle here," Fox News contributor Guy Benson noted.

"I get the sense Joe Biden defines ‘business’ in much the same way Clinton defined ‘sex,’" The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi joked.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., tweeted, "Very precise statement. Almost like it’s from his lawyers…"

"My my my. When a NY Times hack points out the Biden administration's evasions like this, the end is nigh," Trend Macrolytics Chief Investment Officer Donald Luskin wrote, citing a tweet from New York Times correspondent Peter Baker.

"Goalposts -> Shifting," Kevin McCarthy spokesperson Chad Gilmartin tweeted.

"I guess we'll soon be debating what ‘in business with’ means. There is already ample proof that Joe lied when he claimed he never discussed business w/ his son. We know Joe attended Hunter's foreign business meetings," Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross wrote.

Biden has frequently denied discussing business deals with Hunter despite mounting allegations.

"I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden told Fox News' Peter Doocy in September 2019.

In June, the president also denied lying about his involvements with his son’s business deals.

"Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" Fox News’ Jacqui Henrich asked.

"No," Biden replied flatly.

By that time, an IRS whistleblower shared a WhatsApp message from 2017 in which Hunter Biden allegedly told a Chinese business associate that he and his father would ensure "you will regret not following my direction."

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter Biden wrote in the message.

Former best friend and business associate of Hunter Biden in Ukraine Devon Archa is expected to testify under oath to Congress this week that Hunter would specifically introduce his father to foreign business partners or prospective investors.