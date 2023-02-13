Gunfire wounded a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, at police headquarters Sunday night shortly after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. local time on Locust Street in the city’s downtown, the Kansas City Police Department said early Monday.

The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The officer was rushed to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

The "source of the gunshot is unknown," and no details on any suspect or motive were immediately available, a police spokesperson told FOX4 Kansas City.

The shooting at police headquarters happened blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

