Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will miss the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament after undergoing a "standard procedure," the university said Thursday, adding that Self did not suffer a heart attack despite earlier reports.

The Jayhawks released an update Thursday shortly after confirming that Self would be sidelined from Kansas’ quarterfinal game against West Virginia.

"Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will not coach in the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament," the statement read.

KANSAS BASKETBALL COACH BILL SELF MISSES BIG 12 TOURNAMENT GAME VS WEST VIRGINIA WITH ‘ILLNESS’

The University also offered a statement from the University of Kansas Health System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites, who added, "Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media."

"He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now," the statement continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas assistant Norm Robert, who filled in for Self earlier this season, coached the Jayhawks to a 78-61 victory over West Virginia to advance to Friday night’s semifinal game against fifth-seeded Iowa State.

Self said in a statement released by Kansas that he hopes to return to his team "in the very near future."

"I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future."

Kansas will try to advance to the Big 12 title game for the fourth time in the last five full tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.