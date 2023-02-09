﻿The good news for Vice President Kamala Harris is she could win millions of votes with her male counterpart in 2024. The bad news is those votes might come on "Dancing with the Stars." Top Democrats are floating a trial balloon in the media to gauge interest in taking the V.P. off the 2024 ticket and unfortunately for Kamala, the president isn’t in a rush to shoot down this balloon either.

Speculation surrounding her political future began last week when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., enthusiastically endorsed President Joe Biden for a second term on Boston Public Radio, only to send in the punt team when asked about Kamala, saying "I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team."

That wasn't a hard no, but it wasn’t a hard yes either. And as we say in politics these days, "where there's smoke ... Elizabeth Warren is trying to send a signal."

The senator's message seems to have been received by The Washington Post and The New York Times, both of which published pieces in the past week saying Democrats have lost faith in the V.P.

DEMOCRATS ADMIT THEY'VE LOST HOPE IN KAMALA HARRIS: 'CAN'T THINK OF ONE THING SHE'S DONE'

The Times openly acknowledged "the painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the nation — including some who helped put her on the party's 2020 ticket — said she had not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country."

Translation: Meghan Markle is more popular in the royal family than Harris is in the Democrat Party.

But whereas Markle still has plenty of financial backing from her role as the Duchess of Netflix, Kamala had lost the donor class too. Top party fundraiser John Morgan was one of the few people willing to speak to the Times on record, saying, her weakness as vice president will be "one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden."

And therein lies the biggest problem for Kamala. If you're going to be on the ticket with an incumbent president in his late hundreds, you're going to be subjected to more scrutiny than traditional V.P.s and she has not looked ready for primetime at any point in her tenure.

KAMALA HARRIS PRESSED BY ABC, CBS OVER POOR BIDEN POLL NUMBERS: BIDEN MAKING AMERICAN 'LIVES WORSE'

Shortly after being named border czar by Biden, Kamala stumbled through a disastrous interview with NBC's Lester Holt in which she responded to claims she's never visited our southern border by falsely insisting, multiple times, that she had in fact been there. The sociopathic standoff culminated with Holt emphatically shooting her down at which point she conceded defeat and offered a misplaced giggle in response.

It was one of a dozen times in which the V.P. has gone viral for an awkward laugh that looks as authentic as a $5 Rolex you buy in Times Square.

When she's not cackling at chaotic situations, she's setting world records for using the largest number of words used to say the fewest number of things. Consider this gem when she spoke about high-speed internet access in March 2022:

"The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and … talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time, in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs, and there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think of a day in the life of our children."

Circular quotes like this are why there's such significance to rumors she could be pulled off the 2024 ticket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Party leaders know that voters don’t feel comfortable voting for someone who looks so uncomfortable in her own skin.

And while the VP’s few remaining backers claim she's being unfairly targeted for her skin color, and the fact she's our first female vice president, the fact remains there is no race or gender we'd tolerate being this bad at their job.

Kamala has been an abject failure as Border Czar, presiding over a record level of migrant crossings, which have lead to an all-time high in fentanyl deaths in this country. Her response has been to conduct a study on the root causes of illegal immigration, which was ultimately attributed to climate change of all things. Because never let the facts or a true desire to solve the problem get in the way of a chance to push your agenda.

Inauthentic, purely political moves like this are why Kamala Harris is sitting on a 37% approval rating. And while the media likes to blame it all on what they claim are intolerant Republicans, let’s not forget that Kamala ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 and at the time she dropped out of the race she was polling behind ISIS.

Jokes aside, the hot rumor in Washington is that President Biden could launch his reelection campaign any minute now to build on the "finish the job" mantra he unveiled at Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

As of now, Kamala Harris is still expected to join him on the ticket. But don't be surprised if Biden's handlers tell the Wizard of Word Salad "she needs to get going to where she's gotta go because it's time to keep doing what she's been doing and that time is everyday."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JIMMY FAILLA