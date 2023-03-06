Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday raised eyebrows with some comments she made about conservatives during a conversation on climate change.

Harris was in Colorado Monday at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to discuss the Biden administration’s push for clean energy.

Sharing the stage with panel host Sasha Digiulian and Colorado state Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colorado, Harris recounted how she became environmentally conscious. The vice president said the Bay Area, where she was born, was one of the birthplaces of the environmental movement.

"We called it ecology at the time. So, some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying. And we talked about it in the context of conservation," Harris said.

She recalled one day coming home from school and asking her mother: "Why are conservatives bad, mommy?"

"Because, I thought we were supposed to conserve," Harris said, laughing. "I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Harris' office for further comment.

Monday marked Harris’ second visit to the Centennial State since she became vice president in 2021. Her nationwide tour to promote the Biden administration’s climate priorities began last year. The vice president has made previous stops in Minnesota, Michigan, California, Georgia, and Arizona.

The Biden administration has made fighting climate change a top priority, backed by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The landmark bill, signed into law last year, accelerates the expansion of clean energy, such as wind and solar power, and aims to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil, coal, and natural gas according to the Biden administration. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has said the Inflation Reduction Act will have little to no impact in reducing inflation, which has reached historic levels under Biden, due in part to the sharp rise in energy costs which began shortly after he took office.