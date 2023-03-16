Critics roasted Kamala Harris after she seemed unable to explain what she does in her role as vice president. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, the panelists suggested she doesn’t actually know what she’s doing.

Harris joined "The Late Show" Wednesday where host Stephen Colbert asked what her role looks like on a daily basis.

The vice president made a reference to the satirical sitcom "Veep" before responding, "I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is president of the United States. … He is an extraordinary leader. And I wish that people could see what I see because there's only one person who sits behind that Resolute desk, and he's an extraordinary leader."

Colbert then commended Harris for her "excellent answer" before reminding her that the question was about her role as the vice president.

"We're all wondering that," co-host Kayleigh McEnany responded, adding that this adds to Harris' list of "Veep" moments.

"I thought that was one of the funnier moments recently from Stephen Colbert," Harris Faulkner, co-host of "Outnumbered," said.

Faulkner said Harris, who has been given a lot of responsibilities including border czar, likely has nothing positive to say about her own performance.

"What’s she going to talk about? The border crisis?" Faulkner asked.

Fox News contributor David Webb added that Harris may not know what her job is at all.

"Fact is, her track record from attorney general to Senate to [vice president] is not one of accomplishment," Webb said, explaining that Harris has simply existed in those roles. "And if that's all you are, you haven't gained experience, and you haven't evolved into a better politician, elected official or maybe next [presidential] candidate."

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno countered Webb’s point and said Harris is actually a "drag" on the administration.

"She is the drag on an airplane wing. She has the extra weight that is failing our country, leading us to not accomplish anything," Compagno explained.

Compagno characterized Kamala Harris’ performance as a "colossal failure of accomplishments." She then noted that Harris was an attorney despite failing the bar on her first attempt and said she still fails at basic communication.

"Of course she’s ‘Veep,’ because she’s a joke," Compagno said.