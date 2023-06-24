Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris on Twitter ripped her Saturday for posting a video in which she marked the one-year anniversary of the end of Roe V Wade as a tragedy for women’s rights.

Users blasted the post, declaring there is "no right to kill babies in abortions" and claiming that the "overwhelming majority" of Americans "want abortion restrictions."

Harris posted the video to her official Vice President Twitter account on Saturday morning in recognition of the anniversary of The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned Roe V. Wade.

While conservatives and pro-lifers celebrated the decision, Democrats and pro-abortion advocates viewed it as a dark day for women’s rights.

Harris’ anniversary video recaptured that dark sentiment, with her recounting the moment she heard the news, claiming it made her so angry that she had to vent to her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

She began, saying, "So that day, the day that the Supreme Court took the constitutional right from the women of America, and I was outraged. In fact the first person I called was my husband because I could just let it all out with him."

Harris mentioned how she felt fear for the younger generation of women, including her daughter and her nieces. She continued, "And my first thoughts really were about our daughter, my niece, my baby nieces, my goddaughters and what this all might mean."

She declared, "I mean for our daughter, she is going to know fewer constitutional rights than my mother-in-law. And so I think we all at that moment understood how dire it would be."

The rest of the clip featured Harris talking about how most Americans reject the ruling on this anniversary. "One year later the majority of Americans are with us. From so-called red states, to blue states, from Kentucky to California, when this issue was on the ballot in the midterms the people. voted in favor of allowing women to have the choice about what happens to their body."

Harris concluded the clip by mentioning the commitment her and President Joe Biden have to fighting "to make sure that every woman has the right and the choice to make decisions about her own body."

Twitter users slammed the post as soon as it was published. Conservative radio host Dana Loesch ripped the vice president’s message, saying, "Speech is a Constitutionally protected right The right to bear arms is a Constitutionally affirmed right. Abortion is not and never was."

The account for pro-life news outlet LifeNews.com commented, "There is no right to kill babies in abortions."

Pro-life journalist Eric Mitchell ripped the vice president, tweeting, "Can someone tell this clueless bozo that abortion was never a constitutional right. Good lord these people gas light everything."

Catholic priest Fr. Matthew Schneider refuted one of the video’s main points, tweeting, "When asked about details, an overwhelming majority want abortion restrictions impossible under Roe & Casey, like banning late-term abortion. Also, even people who were pro-abortion admitted how specious the reasoning of Roe was, it never really was a constitutional right."

In response to Harris’ post, Turning Point USA contributor Sean Feucht declared, "Murdering an infant should have never been a constitutional right."

And Seattle radio host Jason Rantz remarked, "Believing something is a fundamental right doesn’t make it a fundamental right."