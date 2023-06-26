NBC News reported on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris has dubious distinction of having the lowest net-negative rating of modern vice presidents in the history of their polling.

According to a new NBC News poll, only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view." This leaves Harris with a net -17 rating, which NBC News noted is "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history."

Harris' -17 net rating lined up against the last four vice presidents during their tenures, with Mike Pence -4 in Oct. 2019, Joe Biden +1 in Dec. 2010, Dick Cheney +23 in May 2003, and Al Gore +15 in March 1995.

KAMALA HARRIS' ‘WORD SALADS’ DEFENDED ON ‘THE VIEW:’ LAWYERS 'SPEAK IN THREES SO PEOPLE REMEMBER

Many only marveled at the current vice president's abysmal numbers.

OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted, "Kamala Harris is the least liked vice president in American history."

Former-President Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller sarcastically tweeted, "A remarkable achievement."

"We did it, Joe!" Axiom Strategies vice president of communications Matt Wolking tweeted, appearing to parody Harris’ call to Biden after their 2020 election victory.

"But she is the first woman VP…impossible…poll must have a patriarchy bias!" author Edward Dowd wrote, appearing to reply with similar sarcasm.

NEW POLL REVEALS VOTERS’ THOUGHTS ON KAMALA HARRIS IF BIDEN CAN’T FINISH SECOND TERM

Other commentators suggested Harris unpopularity is part of Democrats’ political calculations.

"Best insurance policy Joe Biden has ever gotten," GOP consultant Giancarlo Sopo tweeted.

Radio host Matt Murphy tweeted that the poll indicates exactly "Why they are running Joe. In one tweet."

Independent Journalist Glenn Greenwald responded to the poll by asking, "I wonder what liberals might attribute this to? Any guesses?"

Several accounts responded to Greenwald by suggesting what liberals would blame for the vice president’s unpopularity.

"Climate change, long covid," DeSantis campaign rapid response director Christina Pushaw tweeted.

"Racism clearly," commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

Radio Host Lori Mills appeared to predict that Democrats are preparing to launch the campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"They are slowly rolling Newsolini into the position," she wrote.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha added his own explanation, "Racism and misogamy clearly in play here."