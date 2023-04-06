Vice President Kamala Harris burst into laughter Wednesday while discussing the progress needed to cultivate more women leaders in Africa and the United States, saying there was "work" to be done.

Harris recently visited Africa for a week-long trip as Washington shows increasing interest in building partnerships and bolstering growth in the continent amid an increasing global rivalry with China.

At the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., Harris was asked by Ugandan American travel blogger Jessica Nabongo about her experience in Africa and what it was like to meet Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"Why did you feel it was important to emphasize the empowerment of women and what was that like to meet one of so few of the female heads of state?" Nabongo asked.

"She's the only woman on the continent to lead a country," Harris said. "And before her, [Liberian president] Ellen Johnson, who was the first and the last elected woman to lead a country on the continent. So, there is still work to be done there — and here, obviously."

After a pause, Harris burst into laughter as the audience chuckled and clapped.

The first woman to be elected vice president, Harris ran for the 2020 Democratic White House nomination but dropped out before the first primary votes were cast. She eventually endorsed Joe Biden, who later selected her to be his running mate on their winning 2020 ticket. Her poor approval ratings have led to some calls to drop her from the ticket in 2024 should Biden run again, but there's no indication Biden wants to replace her.

Harris, in the past, has been criticized for abruptly laughing when faced with difficult questions or when speaking to serious topics.

Last month, Reuters fact-checked a clip in which Harris appeared to laugh after being asked a question about Ukrainian refugees during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Reuters fact-check noted that the full unedited clip "clearly shows" both Harris and Duda laughed briefly after confusion over who would answer a question from a reporter first.

Harris has also faced criticism for several speeches in which she repeated words or appeared to talk in circles before eventually finding her footing.

While visiting Ghana last week, Harris stumbled over her words during a speech, serving up another word salad on the world stage.

"There are a number of things on the issue of the economy as a whole that we must do … and a lot of that work is the work that I am here to do on the continent," Harris said during a joint conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Harris also drew ridicule last week during a speech she gave on Women's History Month, during which she repeated the word "history" multiple times.

