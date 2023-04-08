Conservatives on Twitter ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris this weekend after she made a "loud" and impassioned speech in Nashville, condemning Tennessee Republicans for silencing their political opposition by voting to expel Democrats from the state legislature.

In response to the vote that led to the expulsion of two state representatives from the legislature – and the near expulsion of a third – Harris gave a speech at church in the state Friday, accusing the GOP-majority governing body of trashing Democracy by silencing the lawmakers and the voters they represent.

GOP state leaders, like Tennessee Republican Caucus Chair, Rep. Jeremy Faison justified the expulsion, claiming that the lawmakers were at points leading raucous protests in the state capitol this week.

He described them directing the protests, like they were "leading a choir."

In a very animated portion of Harris’ speech, the vice president practically yelled, "It wasn’t about the three of these leaders. It was about who they were representing. It’s about whose voices they were channeling! Understand that!"

Making hand gestures before a raucous crowd, she asked, "And is that not what a democracy allows?" She continued, "A democracy says you don’t silence the people! You do not stifle the people!"

By this point, the pro-abortion lawmaker was essentially screaming: "You don’t turn off their microphones when they’re speaking about the importance of life and liberty!"

On Twitter, critics of the Vice President slammed for getting this "loud" and several mocked her for defending the intimidating Tennessee capitol protests, when Democrats have linked conservative calls to protest to incitement of violence.

Echoing Democratic Party rhetoric about Republicans who encourage protest, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked, "Incitement to insurrection?"

Immigration lawyer and conservative Matthew Kolken replied to Harris’ passionate appeal to stop silencing people, asking, "Then why was the Hunter Biden laptop story silenced?

Accountant and Christian conservative Twitter user Damian Ranger mocked Harris and Democrats with a sarcastic post depicting how many in their party spoke about the January 6 riot. He said, "Kamala, the Tennessee Insurrection was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. We will not stand by as our Democracy is attacked."

Conservative activist and Florida GOP member Leo Libertad asked, "What's wrong with this lady???"

Conservative activist Mike Davis commented, "There's the loud, dumb, angry former (absentee) senator I remember well."