Vice President Kamala Harris lavished praise on far-left MSNBC host Al Sharpton during a speech at his organization on Friday, calling him part of the "conscience of our country."

Sharpton, who has hosted a show on MSNBC for more than a decade, is a longtime Democratic Party booster and adviser, and has a spotted background that's included accusations of antisemitism and race-baiting.

The love fest happened Friday afternoon during the ongoing 2023 National Action Network convention.

During her speech, which also touched on Republican extremism, gun control and other Democratic Party staples, Harris took some time to provide Sharpton with some heavy flattery.

Directing her speech toward him, Harris adopted a joyful, folksy accent and said, "Rev! I love you!"

"And I thank you on behalf of all of us – everyone – for all that you do, and all that you are," she added.

Harris continued, praising the MSNBC host as someone who embodies truthfulness and accountability in America.

"And as I have said in public and in private many times, Rev, no matter where you are, you are always a voice of truth speaking about the importance of justice for all people," she said.

She concluded, "You are part of the conscience of our country and I thank you for all that you do." The line elicited raucous cheers from the audience.

Despite Harris’s description of Sharpton as a great truth teller and proponent of justice over the years, critics of the politician and mainstream media pundit allege that he has spread falsehoods, promoted antisemitism, and has inflamed the racial divide in the country.

Recently, antisemitism watchdog organization "StopAntisemitism" slammed Sharpton for his "decades-long history of antisemitic rhetoric." The group also slammed President Biden for associating with him.

In early 2022, MSNBC was berated by social media critics for giving Sharpton a platform to speak about an attack on a Texas synagogue at the time.

After the reverend spoke about the attack on MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House," critics slammed the network for featuring the analysis of someone who is "an expert at targeting Jewish communities."

Sharpton also got a chilly reception while making a publicized visit to Haitian migrants who had just crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. While he held a press conference at local migrant detention camp, hecklers were heard yelling, "Del Rio is a loving, caring community. We don't want your racism in Texas. Get out of here! Nobody wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio!"

The wife of a border patrol agent told a local Fox affiliate at the time, "He [incites] violence and riots."