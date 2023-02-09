Vice President Kamala Harris was tight-lipped on what she thought about that surprising kiss between her husband Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden before Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Harris dodged when asked about the viral smooch by Univision correspondent Edwin Pitti on Wednesday.

"No, I haven't watched the video, I don't know," Harris said, before swiftly transitioning to the pair's work to fight antisemitism.

"But I do know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against antisemitism, very important," she added while smiling.

JILL BIDEN, DOUG EMHOFF SHARE KISS AHEAD OF BIDEN STATE OF THE UNION

The interview was first reported on by The Washington Free Beacon.

Harris went on to discuss the second gentleman's trip to Poland last week.

"He was just in Poland, in Kraków, and was visiting Auschwitz, to visit what we need to do in order to fight against hate. He fights against antisemitism but also hatred towards immigrants and sadly we've seen that in our country," she said to the Latino news outlet.

"But the first lady and the second gentleman are truly, truly concerned for many people that are overlooked and underrepresented," she concluded.

JILL BIDEN, DOUGLAS EMHOFF GO VIRAL FOR AWKWARD SMOOCH AT BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION: ‘IS THIS NORMAL?’

Ahead of Biden's speech, the moment where Emhoff and Biden greeted each other with a kiss on the lips left many observers surprised.

"Did Jill Biden just kiss… Doug Emhoff on the mouth?!" AFP journalist Inès Bel Aïba exclaimed in disbelief.

"This was not on my BINGO card tonight," YouTube host Anthony Cabassa reacted.

"Is this... normal?" Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips wondered.

Bonilla pointed out in a separate tweet that Univision anchors also attempted to "explain away" the kiss as overblown and perhaps an optical illusion.

"Really if you zoom in, you realize that no, it was a peck…a close kiss but a kiss with no kind of controversy, right?" the Univision anchors say in the news clip. They also suggested the "angle" had made it look like something it wasn't.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.