Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the final week of Pride Month by dancing with Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen outside the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

On Monday, Cohen posted a video on his Instagram account of himself with the vice president during her visit to the historic gay bar. In the clip, Cohen pulled out his phone to show Harris what he considered to be "the banger" song of the summer.

"I’m going to tell you the banger of the summer that you need to play for your people. You’re going to love it. Everybody’s going to go crazy," Cohen said before playing the song.

Harris began bopping back and forth to the music while repeating, "I like it. I like it."

KAMALA HARRIS RECEIVES WORST VICE PRESIDENTIAL RATING IN NBC NEWS POLL’S HISTORY

"This is the song of the summer. You need to tell that DJ to have that going," Cohen repeated.

The video also featured Cohen showing Harris around the bar where she was greeted with applause and handed a rainbow Stonewall tee shirt for photo ops.

"We got a vice president coming through!" Cohen announced to cheering bar patrons.

Harris became the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride event in 2021 when she and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, attended the Capital Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C.

During her appearance outside Stonewall Inn, Harris admitted she was "embarrased to say" she had never visited.

"I am so excited. Don’t be embarrassed. I bet you’re fun at a gay bar," Cohen joked.

The vice president spoke about campaigning for the San Francisco District Attorney's office and visiting the Castro District, a famous historic gay neighborhood.

"When I was campaigning for DA, for example, there would be bar crawls in the Castro," she said to Cohen's shock. "And then, people would say, 'You can do it over here but don't go to that bathroom.' [I said], 'What, there are voters back there!'"

"No," Cohen exclaimed.

"I've never looked at people so hard in their eyes," she said.

"Yeah, smart," he agreed.

RACHEL LEVINE DECLARES THIS THE ‘SUMMER OF PRIDE,’ CALLS TRANSGENDER TREATMENT ‘SUICIDE PREVENTION CARE’

Cohen later added, "This is exciting, You always get to go to the room where it happens. And this is the room where it happened."

In the bar, Harris spoke about her support for the LGBTQ community while praising the Stonewall Inn.

"We’re not going to be silenced," Harris said. "We’re not going to be deterred. We are not going to tire. We’re not going to throw up our hands; we’re going to roll up our sleeves. That’s to me what Stonewall means — strength in numbers."

Stonewall Inn is considered a landmark for the gay community after a police raid on the Greenwich Village bar in 1969 led to fights between bar patrons and police officers. In 2019, New York police commissioner James O’Neill formally apologized for the event.

Cohen also mentioned that Harris is planning on hosting another Pride event on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now I hear you’re having a Pride party at the Residence on Wednesday night. I can’t go. I have shows that night, but are you up to date on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ first of all?" Cohen asked.

"I don’t think so," Harris said, laughing.