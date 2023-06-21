During a Tuesday interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Vice President Kamala Harris outlined the plight of women needing abortions one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, mentioning that young women are choosing college based on where they can still get an abortion.

Harris mentioned her own goddaughter telling her that her friends are researching which states have strict abortion bans and those that don’t in order to make a decision on which college to attend.

The vice president offered the anecdote as she criticized states restricting the procedure.

Harris made the claims during a special Roe v. Wade retrospective on MSNBC's "The ReidOut." The segment, titled, "One Year Post-Roe: A Special with Vice President Harris," captured the pro-choice lawmaker’s perspective on the issue just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to overturn the 1973 abortion ruling.

Harris began by remarking on the year-old ruling, framing it as the Supreme Court removing rights from women. She said, "And the idea that the highest court in our land just did that and rolled back rights that had been recognized was incredibly shocking."

She added that upon hearing the news last June, she called her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, so she could vent to him with "words not meant for television at this moment."

After Harris and Reid laughed at the candid admission of anger, Harris became serious and mentioned the thought of individuals who have to "suffer in silence" because of the court’s ruling. She added she was "angry and sad" upon thinking about that.

Later in the interview, Harris mentioned some of the young women whose lives are being affected by the ruling, namely recent high school graduates who now allegedly have more limited options when picking colleges.

She mentioned her goddaughter calling her when Roe v. Wade was overturned and telling her, "Do you know what’s happening? My friends – whatever gender – are starting decision about where they will go to college depending on what’s happening in that state."

Harris added her own perspective, saying, "Because of course, if you look at it, I think the number is something like 23 million women of reproductive age live in states that have banned abortion, and what that is gonna mean for those 23 million for the myriad of health care issues that are at stake as we have just been discussing."

She added, "It’s having a real impact on all types of decisions that people are able to make."