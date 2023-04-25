Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau generated controversy for recently claiming that he never forced anyone in his country to get the immunization throughout the course of the pandemic.

In a clip shared to Twitter, Trudeau declared Monday that he merely incentivized people to get the vaccine, "while not forcing them to do so."

The clip generated a huge backlash online, with users claiming that the leader’s comments stand in contrast with his orders requiring vaccines for various groups of Canadians, including a mandate for all federal workers and federally regulated Canadian transportation sectors.

The Canadian government’s mandates for cross-border truck drivers were so despised among some truckers that they orchestrated the "Freedom Convoy," a protest of historic proportions in the nation’s capital that spread throughout the country.

Trudeau provided a sanitized retelling of how he implemented COVID-19 policies during a talk with German President Steinmeier at the University of Ottawa this week.

In a clip of the talk, Trudeau defended his implementation of the vaccine, arguing that he followed scientists’ advice that "vaccination was going to be the way through this." He also claimed he gave "incentives" for people to get immunized rather than force them to do so.

"And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated," he said.

Earlier in the speech, the Canadian leader acknowledged there were people who suffered "side effects" from the vaccine but argued that the rate of harm was higher among the population that didn’t take the shot.

In response to the claim, Chief Nerd posted a video of Trudeau from more than a year ago directly endorsing COVID vaccine mandates.

In that clip from February 2022, Trudeau said, "I can understand frustrations with mandates, but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions – or having to be restricted."

Twitter users blasted Trudeau for denying what he had done to Canadians during the pandemic.

Canadian criminal lawyer David Anber tweeted, "This man is a menace to society and the chief purveyor of ‘misinformation and disinformation.’"

Professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author Gad Saad tweeted, "He is truly something else."

Lawyer and prominent conservative Harmeet Dhillon simply replied, "Lies."

Businessman and author Edward Dowd torched the prime minister, writing, "The gaslighting here is epic and all the folks who bought into his nonsense have been punked. Your dear leader now says he never forced anyone…those of [us] who supported him have effectively been abandoned."