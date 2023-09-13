The internet was abuzz with rumors of a new Hollywood feud after backstage video from the MTV Video Music Awards appeared to show singer Justin Timberlake and rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a heated exchange.

Video circulated showing Timberlake, who was there to reunite with NSYNC, pausing to talk with Megan backstage. She quickly started gesticulating with her hands, causing some to speculate that she and Timberlake were arguing.

As Timberlake and his entourage walk away, Megan goes back to focusing on having her hair styled.

Despite reports, a source told Fox News Digital that the rumors were not true.

"Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we’ve never met before.' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

Both Timberlake and Megan poked fun at the speculation, with the "Bongos" rapper sharing a video of the two of them to her TikTok account.

"I just talk with my hands lol," Megan captioned the video. "See ya next time @JustinTimberlake."

Megan was nominated for two awards at the VMAs, however she did not take home any hardware. Timberlake shocked the audience when he appeared with his former NSYNC bandmates to present the best pop award.

"Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won best pop video for ‘Bye Bye Bye,'" JC Chasez told the audience. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us."

Taylor Swift took home The Moonman statue for her song "Anti-Hero."