Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson accomplished a feat on Monday that not even Randy Moss did when the Pro Football Hall of Famer donned the purple jersey at the beginning of his career.

Jefferson was announced as the first member of Madden NFL 24’s 99 Club. The wide receiver will have a 99 overall rating going into the 2023 season. Moss’ highest rating in the video game was a 98 overall rating. Jefferson is the highest-rated Vikings player ever.

"Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to," he tweeted upon the announcement.

Jefferson will be entering his fourth season in the NFL and as a member of the Vikings. He is coming off his best year yet in 2022.

He was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year for the first time after he led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards. He had eight touchdowns for the Vikings and averaged an incredible 106.4 yards per game and about 13.9 scrimmage yards per touch.

Minnesota selected Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in 2020. Since then, he has made the Pro Bowl each season. He was a First-Team All-Pro selection for the first time in 2022 and even received AP MVP consideration.

The Vikings finished 13-4 in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first season. The team was eliminated from the playoffs in a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants.