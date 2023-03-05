Days after officially canceling the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber joined Don Toliver on stage to perform Toliver's new song "Private Landing."

The pop star, who has been battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, was a surprise guest during Toliver's performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival in California on Saturday. Bieber and rapper Future are both featured on the song.

Last week, Bieber officially canceled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour after initially postponing the tour in September.

Though the singer has not yet addressed the official cancelation, his website no longer lists any dates under the "Tour" tab. A post on a verified Twitter page dedicated to Justin Bieber tour updates also announced the official cancelation.

In the Ticketmaster app, tour dates that were once marked with a yellow "postponed" banner now show a red cancelation banner instead.

Rolling Stone also reported that ticket holders received emails regarding refunds from Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AXS.

When Bieber indefinitely postponed the tour in September, he shared that the decision was made after he struggled with his health while performing in Europe – a part of the tour that was resumed July 31 after his June diagnosis led him to cancel many of his North American shows.

The singer shared the following update on his Instagram at the time:

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice tour.

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."

"After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

"I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears." The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Bieber and his team have not commented publicly on future performances.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.