Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed raced side-by-side on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona, and it came down to a photo finish as both drivers were nose-to-nose as they crossed the start-finish line.

Allgaier, in the No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, defeated Creed by 0.005 seconds in one of the closest finishes in the series' history.

"I’ve been coming to this place a long time. I wanted to win here so bad, and we’ve been so close," Allgaier said. "To come through the adversity we had to come through and to not really be sure what we were gonna have there at the end. We did all the things were needed to do. We were lights out."

While looking at the replay, Allgaier asked: "Did I win? I think I did."

It was Allgaier’s second win of the season. He finished in first at Charlotte. He’s had 11 top-five finishes so far this season and is certainly set to make some noise in the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Prior to Algaier’s win, Josh Williams was among those who got into a big wreck. Williams went airborne for a few seconds as he was turned sideways. Cars were bundled up before the crashes occurred. Williams turned into Blaine Perkins and also caught John Hunter Nemechek.

Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

There are two races left on the Xfinity Series regular-season calendar. Darlington is next on September 2.