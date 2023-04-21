Over half of Democrats do not want to see President Biden run in 2024 despite his expected campaign announcement allegedly approaching.

Approximately 52% of Democrats do not want Biden to run for president in the coming election, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found.

This, combined with the 93% of Republicans who responded similarly, means that more than one in four adults surveyed do not want the president to seek re-election.

Regardless, if Biden wins the nomination, 41% of Democrats polled said they would definitely support him — another 40% said they will likely support him.

Only 19% of Democrats responded that they would not back Biden in a general election.

Biden is expected to make his bid for a second term as president official next week, according to reports.

Biden, 80, and his team are hoping to make the announcement via campaign video on April 25, which will be the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch, multiple reports said.

The AP-NORC poll results are mirrored in the key state of New Hampshire.

Speculation swirled for months over whether Biden would run for re-election, with his team only saying he "intendeds to run," but not making any other statements in the affirmative.

Biden sent out exclusive invitations to some of his top donors from the 2020 campaign this week, asking them to attend a hastily-planned event at the White House, according to The New York Times.

If he wins re-election, Biden, who is currently the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of his second term in 2029.

According to the same AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 70% of those polled did not want former President Trump to run for the Oval Office.

Among Republicans, 49% said they would definitely support him for president, 22% would probably support him, and 29% would not.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,230 adults from April 13-17, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.