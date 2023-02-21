Over a month after Julian Sands was reported missing, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced its team is delaying the search to find the missing actor due to a winter storm approaching the area.

"On Saturday, February 18, 2023, over 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff's Station and the West Valley Search and Rescue team conducted a ground search in the Mt. Baldy area," the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol's RECCO device hit on a possible electronic device on January 25th," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, nothing was found that would lead to the discovery of Mr. Sands."

Authorities have vowed that their mission is to "bring closure" to the beloved British actor's family.

"With the imminent storm approaching, ground searches for Mr. Sands will be delayed for some time. Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr. Sands and when we can, we will try this again."

The latest news on the search for the 65-year-old comes after a winter storm warning for the Mt. Baldy area where the actor was reported missing.

"Winter storm warning remains in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 3 p.m. PST Saturday. Heavy snow expected. Through Wednesday, winds will gust as high as 85 mph. Snowfall through Wednesday afternoon of 3 to 5 inches," according to FOX Weather.

Heavier snowfall is expected for Thursday and Friday with "snow levels rising from around 2,500 feet Thursday to 4,000 to 4,500 feet Friday afternoon and evening in the San Bernardino County Mountains. The weather in the San Bernardino County mountains is expected to include "hazardous conditions" that could make it "very difficult to impossible" to travel, according to FOX Weather.

"Mt. Baldy and many regions of the Golden State have been experiencing weather extremes this year that resemble a roller coaster," FOX Weather's Andrew Wulfeck explained. "During an average winter day on the San Gabriel Mountains, temperatures usually start out below freezing and only reach the 40s during the afternoon. Any storm system can disrupt the pattern, which is exactly what is going happen over the next several days.

"Mt. Baldy is currently under a winter storm warning from this evening through Saturday where the weather will be dangerous. Heavy snowfall is expected during the next several days, and wind gusts could reach hurricane force.

"The combination of the high winds and cold temperatures will lead to dangerous cold wind chill values that could be below zero. Anyone exposed to such brutal conditions could see hypothermia set in within minutes if precautions are not taken.

"The region will not likely see a break in potentially disruptive weather until early next week."

Close friends and family of Sands have spoken out about the missing hiker while praying for a safe return.

"Julian and I were very, very close," John Malkovich said during a press conference in Berlin for "Seneca — On the Creation of Earthquakes."

John and Julian co-starred in the film but first met decades ago on the Academy Award-winning movie, "The Killing Fields."

"I’m a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well," Malkovich added, via Deadline.

In January, actor Kevin Ryan, who first met Sands while the two were shooting a series called "Crossbones," told Fox News Digital the missing actor is an "extremely advanced hiker."

"It's an incredibly hard hike with those weather conditions," he said of Mt. Baldy.

"You're talking about six to eight to nine hours to get to the summit," added Ryan. "And when it's icy, it's very challenging. I know Julian is an extremely advanced hiker and very strong-willed. He's very, very fit. And we're holding out strong that it'll be a positive return for him."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.