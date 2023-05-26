Julia Louis-Dreyfus is remembering the good and bad moments on the hit comedy show "Seinfeld."

After making fans laugh for nearly a decade, the actress recalled the overwhelming emotion she felt when the sitcom came to a final close.

"There was a real grief period when the show ended that was real and felt," she said in an interview with People. "Because we all loved each other so much."

The "Veep" star continued to recall how the dynamic between her co-stars reflected off-screen just as much as on-screen.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS CALLS 'SEINFELD CURSE' ‘RIDICULOUS'

Louis-Dreyfus, 62, portrayed the comical Elaine Benes alongside her co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander (George Costanza) and Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer). She went on to win her first Emmy for her "Seinfeld" character.

"Seinfeld," co-created by Larry David and Seinfeld himself, followed the four single best friends dealing with humorous yet chaotic moments as New York City residents. The show aired from 1989 until 1999 for 9 seasons.

Although Louis-Dreyfus was devastated that network executives decided to end the show, she knew she had to continue her Hollywood career.

JERRY SEINFELD RECALLS MOMENT CAST KNEW ‘SEINFELD’ WAS OVER

"I do very much remember wanting and thinking that I needed to keep working," she went on to tell the media outlet.

"I wanted to keep working. I wanted to keep doing this thing called acting. I wanted to keep pursuing it, which I've been able to do, which is great."

That is exactly what Louis-Dreyfus did.

She starred in "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and landed the hit HBO show "Veep." More recently the Hollywood actress starred in Netflix’s "You People" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" last year.

Along the way, she racked up multiple Emmy and SAG awards. Louis-Dreyfus even took home a Golden Globe.

Louis-Dreyfus added that she is ecstatic that "Seinfeld" continues to resonate with different generations after being off-air for several years.

"I think it’s incredibly cool that it continues to have life," she remarked. "I'm not surprised, because it's funny, and it stands the test of time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus recently defended the "Seinfeld curse" earlier this month.

The phrase was coined after the iconic sitcom ended in 1998 and its main stars seemed to struggle a bit to find their footing.

She agreed with a Rolling Stone interviewer that the term was "invented by the media."

"They thought it was clever," she noted. "You don’t need me to prove it wrong, it was ridiculous! It made no sense. I was amazed that it had legs, because it was so moronic. I don’t know how else to say it!"