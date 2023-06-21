"The View" co-host Joy Behar chalked up the missing Titanic tourist submersible to "human incompetence" and "stupidity," comparing the situation to the 1912 sinking of the ocean liner itself during their show on Wednesday.

"There’s the Titanic itself that went down because of human incompetence and stupidity," Behar said. "Same with this, that's the irony of it. Going to see the same thing that's happening to them. It's very sad, it's scary."

Co-host Whoopi said she was just going to say a prayer, adding, "that's where I'm at."

"That’s as far as I can go with this," she said. "My prayers for the family, prayers out to everybody who is there, and we'll go from there. I don't need to compound it."

MISSING OCEANGATE TITANIC TOURIST SUBMARINE SEARCH IS UNDERWAY

Behar added that it was "terrible," noting the "thought of it, being in that little thing."

"I think it’s hopeful we’re hearing banging every 30 minutes and four hours later banging again. That sounds to me like a code," co-host Sunny Hostin added.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also brought up parallels between the submersible and the sinking of the Titanic. She said more people have been to outer space than to these depths of the ocean.

"I think there's kind of parallels to the original Titanic fascination and this and that, it's kind of man vs. nature, you can be the wealthiest person on the Titanic but at the end of the day, you hit an iceberg and money's not saving you," she said. "We don’t know so much about the depths of the ocean. This is what I find fascinating. We think about sonar. We have these things that can do whatever, but there are parts we haven’t seen or explored. It’s sort of horrifying."

IMAGES SHOW OCEANGATE TITAN SUBMARINE'S FINAL MOMENT BEFORE IT BEGAN DIVE TO TITANIC

The OceanGate Titan submarine was reported missing on Sunday and the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday afternoon it estimates there is about 40 to 41 hours of oxygen remaining on the submersible.

Three additional vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday to assist with the search, bringing additional tools to scan the ocean floor as they continue to search for the sub with five people onboard.

The Coast Guard said a Canadian aircraft was picking up "underwater noises" in the vessel's search area.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area," the USCG in the Northeast region announced on Twitter early Wednesday morning.