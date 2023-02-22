"The View" co-host Joy Behar fumed over the foreperson in Georgia's special grand jury investigating Donald Trump, Emily Kohrs, speaking to members of the media about the grand jury's findings and asked if Kohrs should be talking to the press.

"Shouldn’t she be keeping her big bazoo shut? This girl, I mean why going around talking, she wants attention. Everyone is a Kardashian now. Everybody wants attention. And that’s what this is about, I think, but I think that she could destroy this case," Behar said.

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin said that while she enjoyed the interviews and was "giggling" while watching them, she had serious concerns.

"I was thoroughly enjoying the interviews, like everyone else I was giggling, I was cracking up and stuff. But then when I put my federal prosecutor hat on, I was like oh no, she’s compromising the integrity of the investigation. Any grand jury investigation, especially federal ones, are secret proceedings, and they're supposed to be secret proceedings, you could get fired as a prosecutor for leaving a deposition out in your office or taking it home and not putting it back in the locked chamber. It’s so serious," she said.

CNN REPORTERS AGONIZE OVER TRUMP GRAND JURY FOREWOMAN'S BIZARRE MEDIA BLITZ: ‘PROSECUTOR’S NIGHTMARE'

Hostin continued by saying that Kohrs looks a little "excitable" and that people are going call her "unhinged."

"She’s acting like a child. She’s 30 years old. Someone should have stopped her," Behar added.

Fellow co-host Sara Haines said it was like Kohrs was "playing charades" during the interviews.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that these interviews undermined the investigation and contrasted the situation with Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, who Griffin said "put her life on hold to cooperate in this investigation."

JOY BEHAR HOPES TRUMP DOESN'T DIE TOO SOON BECAUSE HE'LL BE 'MARTYRED'

"And now you've got this person who wants her 15 minutes of fame making it look so unserious," she continued.

Kohrs sat down for interviews with CNN and NBC News on Tuesday. She also interviewed with the New York Times, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and the Associated Press.

During a CNN interview on Tuesday with Erin Burnett, Kohrs was asked if the jury recommended charges against Trump.

"I really don’t want to share something that the judge made a conscious decision not to share," Kohrs said. "I will tell you that it was a process where we heard his name a lot. Um, we definitely heard a lot about former President Trump and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room. And I’ll say that, uh, when this list comes out, you wouldn’t, there are no major plot twists waiting for you."

The Fulton County, Georgia grand jury released portions of their findings from the probe into whether Trump and his allies interfered in Georgia's electoral process as part of an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The report indicated a majority of the grand jury thinks one or more witnesses might have committed perjury during their testimony. The report also indicated that the jury recommended prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if District Attorney Fani Willis believes the evidence compelling.