A spokesperson for the mother of Natalee Holloway told Fox News Digital Joran van der Sloot's claim of being "entrapped" into a crime is "patently untrue."

Van der Sloot is being extradited from Peru for charges concerning Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip in Aruba.

He's being federally charged with extortion and wire fraud after he allegedly tried to sell information regarding the location of Natalee Holloway's body to Beth Holloway. Van der Sloot allegedly asked for a total of $250,000 for the information, with $25,000 to be paid up front and the rest being paid when Natalee Holloway's remains were positively identified in Aruba.

However, prosecutors in the U.S. allege van der Sloot lied to Beth Holloway's lawyer, John Q. Kelly, about where her daughter's remains were located.

Van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, told Fox News Digital Holloway's family "tricked" his client into getting involved with the FBI.

Altez says van der Sloot didn't reach out to the family and was "entrapped" when the Holloway family contacted him.

George Patriot Seymore, Beth Holloway's spokesperson, told Fox News Digital this allegation is false.

"These allegations are patently untrue," Seymore said. "We look forward to making our case in court.

"Given that this is an active legal matter, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

Plans for the extradition appear to have accelerated after van der Sloot's decision not to appeal his transfer to the United States to face charges, according to Altez.

Seymore said the FBI will be handling the extradition. The FBI declined to comment.

Federal Judge Karon Bowdre recused herself from the case on Wednesday, and Judge Anna Manasco was assigned to the case. Court hearings will take place in Birmingham, Alabama.

Van der Sloot is facing a prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010. His original sentence was 28 years, but he got more time because of a drug smuggling scandal in prison.

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now," Beth Holloway said. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."

