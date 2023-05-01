Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to react to claims from Senator Ron Johnson that Antony Blinken lied to Congress about his contacts with Hunter Biden. Turley said the secretary of state and former Biden campaign adviser is facing a "very serious" allegation.

HUNTER BIDEN ATTORNEYS MEET WITH DOJ OFFICIALS AMID ONGOING FEDERAL PROBE

JONATHAN TURLEY: That's very serious. It is a crime to lie to Congress. He did this in the course of becoming a cabinet member. So you couldn't have anything more serious than this allegation in terms of wrongdoing in the sense that it is a federal crime. So we're going to have to see if Johnson can stick the landing. But he seems quite confident that there was no equivocation that this was an outright false statement made to Congress by Secretary Blinken.

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Johnson said he believes Blinken lied under oath in Dec. 2020.

"He said he did not email Hunter Biden, and now we have those emails. We also know that his wife, using her private email address when she was a[n] employee of the State Department, was basically a conduit between her husband and Hunter Biden as well. So, again, I think there's so much more to uncover here. There's so much more investigation. He needs to be subpoenaed. I don't have subpoena power. He got to come in just voluntarily. If he wants to proclaim his innocence, I doubt he'll do that, but he must and she must preserve their records, their personal emails. When you get to the bottom of this, we need to show how corrupt these individuals are," said Johnson.

As congressional Republicans continue to investigate the Biden family's business dealings, Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas court Monday for a hearing in the child support case of his unclaimed 4-year-old daughter born out of wedlock.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, had reached an agreement with Hunter Biden in 2020 regarding the child's paternity and child support payments.

The case was reopened when Biden requested adjustments to the child support payments. In December, Roberts's lawyers filed a motion to have the girl's last name changed to Biden.

BLINKEN AND WIFE EMAILED FREQUENTLY WITH HUNTER BIDEN, RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT ROLE IN LAPTOP COVER STORY