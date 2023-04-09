Since becoming dads, the Jonas Brothers revealed they have maintained one "unspoken rule" in this new chapter of life: no parenting advice from one another.

"We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way," Kevin, 35, said on SiriusXM radio Friday.

When asked if their "unspoken rule" was in place due to the brothers' working relationship, Nick, 30, said, "The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child."

"I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,' and that's how it goes.

"It's a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it's the right thing," Nick continued.

Nick is the youngest of the brother trio and recently added a new little one to the family, with him and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, welcoming a baby girl named Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022. The couple first started dating in May 2018 and got engaged just two months later, eventually getting married in two separate ceremonies Jodhpur, India, later that year.

Chopra shared in late January 2023 that she and Nick were unsure if baby Malti would even make it during her stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for three months.

"I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too," Chopra told British Vogue for its February issue published shortly after her daughter's first birthday.

Chopra said the couple spent every day with Malti before they were given the green light to bring her home, saying, "I didn’t know if she would make it or not."

Nick's older brother Joe, 33, welcomed his second daughter with his wife Sophie Turner shortly after, announcing the exciting news in July 2022. The couple previously welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020 after tying the knot at a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. They had a formal wedding in France the following month.

Kevin and his wife, Daniella, married in 2009 and was the first of the brothers to become a dad, with the couple welcoming their first daughter, Alena Rose, in 2014. Their second daughter, Valentina Angelina, was born in 2016.

