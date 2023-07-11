Jonah Hill’s ex Sarah Brady is continuing to speak her truth.

After she accused the 39-year-old actor of "emotional abuse," professional surfer Brady shared a series of new screenshot messages between them.

Brady, 26, claimed that Hill was "sexting" her before he was photographed with another woman, who appeared to be his current girlfriend Olivia Millar.

The text exchange that occurred last August began with the "You People" actor explaining to Brady how he started dating another woman.

The professional surfer continued to share a paparazzi photo of Hill and Millar with a message that read in part, "I’d appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you’ve been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support."

Hill appeared shocked by her claim and further denied their scandalous exchange until Brady posted another screenshot that read "holding by hard [censored]" in a text from July 13, 2022.

"Yes we sexted two months ago," the "Superbad" actor then admitted.

"Screenshotting intimate texts between us is a huge triggering violation for me and breach of trust as a friend as I have explained to you about breaches of trust I have had between trusted friends recently that have caused me trauma," Hill responded before adding, "I am incredibly hurt…"

Before the new scathing message exchange, Brady posted a voice memo that confessed she waited until Hill’s current girlfriend, Millar, had their child last month to not "cause stress on her or the baby."

The fiery conversations between Hill and Brady comes after she accused him of "emotional abuse" and gaslighting in a series of posts on her Instagram this past weekend.

"This is a warning to all girls," Brady wrote in one of several Story posts. "If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear."

The post included an alleged text exchange between the former couple in which the surfer was agreeing to take down any social photos she’d posted of herself that made him uncomfortable, including any of her "in a bathing suit surfing or not" or any with her "a-- in a thong."

"Not a thong but k," she replied about her surfing apparel.

She captioned another post – with a screenshot of Hill accusing her of "using" him by not realizing how "super nice" and "lovely" he was to her during their relationship – "gaslight much?"

Another alleged screenshot showed Hill telling her his "boundaries" "plain and simple" were if she needed to "surf with men," "have bounadryless [sic], inappropriate friendships with men," "model," post pictures of herself in a bathing suit or "sexual" photos, or have friendships with "unstable" women and women from her "wild recent past," then he wasn’t "the right partner for" her.

Last month, Hill and girlfriend Millar welcomed their first baby together.

