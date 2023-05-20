Jon Gosselin admitted he hasn’t spoken to two out of eight kids in nine years.

Jon, 46, who shares sextuplets with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 48, revealed his oldest twin daughters, Madelyn and Cara, haven’t answered any of his texts after a nasty custody battle went public.

"The last time I spoke to Mady and Cara was 2014. I periodically text Mady and Cara to see if I get a response and at this point, I’ve never heard from them," Jon said during an interview with The U.S. Sun.

"Sadly, I am not attending Mady and Cara's college graduations," he added.

Cara and Madelyn, who are now 22, attended separate colleges in New York.

In 2016, Mady and Cara publicly spoke out about their relationship with their father.

"He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane. He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen," Mady, who was 15 at the time, said during an interview with People.

"He doesn’t even know us… And the last thing I have time for is a toxic relationship."

Her twin sister Cara chimed in and added, "I wouldn’t even know what to say about him."

Jon and Kate have been at odds since their divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The pair rose to fame after their reality television show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" aired in 2007.

In addition to Cara and Mady, Jon and Kate share 19-year-old sextuplets -- Aaden, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Alexis and Leah.

Following Jon and Kate’s divorce, Hannah and Collin moved in with their father in 2018. Jon remained estranged from his other children after his split with Kate.

"Sadly I won’t be attending the other kids' high school graduation. The last time I spoke to Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel was in 2018," Jon previously shared with the media outlet.

"I am attending Hannah and Collin’s graduation. We will have a graduation party for Hannah and Collin sometime in the near future after their actual graduation date."

Last week, Jon greeted the sextuplets with a happy birthday on May 10. They turned 19.

"I didn’t speak to my other children on their birthday," he continued. "I will never give up trying to talk to my children. I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point.

"The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship. I've tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet."