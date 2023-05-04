A joint venture is underway between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Proteus Ocean Group to build an "underwater space station of the ocean" to study marine life and climate change.

With plans to be built and located off the Caribbean island of Curacao, NOAA says the station "PROTEUS," will be the first underwater site of this stature.

The station will serve as an underwater habitat where scientists and researchers can live underwater to study the ocean environment for extended periods of time.

PROTEUS will include state-of-the-art scientific laboratories, living quarters, an underwater garden for food production, and a full-scale video production facility to provide live-streaming for research and educational programming.

"This partnership has the potential to greatly expand our capabilities in studying the ocean," Jeremy Weirich, the director of NOAA Ocean Exploration, said in a statement. "By living underwater for extended periods in this new ocean laboratory, we’ll be able to unlock the ocean’s mysteries so that we can better manage, sustainably use, protect, and appreciate its resources."

Fabien Cousteau, founder of Chief Oceanic Explorer of Proteus Ocean Group and grandson of famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, said PROTEUS will give the team "unbridled access to the ocean 24/7."

Proteus will make "possible long-term studies with continuous human observation," Cousteau said. "With NOAA’s collaboration, the discoveries we can make – in relation to climate refugia, super corals, life-saving drugs, micro environmental data tied to climate events and many others – will be truly groundbreaking."

Through their partnership, NOAA will provide access to scientists, vessels and technology, while Proteus Ocean Group will share data and insights related to the development of the underwater habitat.