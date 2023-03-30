Joint Base Andrews in Maryland was on lockdown Thursday afternoon amid reports of an armed individual near base housing.

"An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing," JBA wrote in a Facebook post. "Initiate Lockdown Procedures."

"Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect," the Facebook post read.

JBA said earlier there was an "active shooter" situation on base, then later clarified that there was no active shooter as no shot had been fired.

JBA said the alleged shooter is a "white male, wearing a purpose sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying an AR-15 rifle with no orange tip."

Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon said no shots have been fired. There was no immediate report of any injuries, and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the "doomsday" 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation's airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

Last month, an intruder broke into the base and was fired upon by a base resident. The individual gained access to the base before being spotted at a housing area inside the base. A base resident inside the building fired a single shot, and then security arrived to arrest the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.