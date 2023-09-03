"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The movie introduced audiences to "the worst pirate [we've] ever heard of," when Captain Jack Sparrow teamed up with blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) to save the governor's daughter, Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). Throughout the movie, audiences witnessed his adventures fighting off other pirates and trying to win back his ship.

Many of the film's stars have gone on to earn multiple Academy Award nominations and appear in popular movies and TV shows.

Here's a look at what the actors have been up to since the movie's premiere in 2003.

Johnny Depp received an Academy Award nomination for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." He went on to receive two more nominations for "Finding Neverland" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

He then starred in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Corpse Bride," four "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequels, "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus," "Alice in Wonderland" and its sequel, "The Tourist" and "Rango." Later, he starred in "Dark Shadows," "The Lone Ranger," "Into the Woods," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Jeanne du Barry."

Depp was married to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985. He then dated Vanessa Paradis from 1998 to 2012 and had two children with her, Lily-Rose and Jack.

He married Amber Heard in 2015, and the two split two years later after Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic abuse. After the former couple's weeks-long, headline-grabbing court battle, Heard was initially ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp after he sued her for defamation following an op-ed she wrote claiming he’d abused her. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages over her countersuit.

Keira Knightley first gained popularity when she starred in "Bend It Like Beckham," before starring as Elizabeth Swann in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." Throughout her career, she's been nominated for two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, three Golden Globes and two SAG Awards.

After the first "Pirates" film, she went on to star in "Love Actually," "King Arthur," "Pride and Prejudice," two "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequels, "Atonement," "The Duchess" and "Never Let Me Go." Later, she starred in "Anna Karenina," "The Imitation Game," "Collateral Beauty," "Silent Night" and "Boston Strangler."

Knightley married musician James Righton in 2013, and they have two children, daughters Edie and Delilah.

Orlando Bloom had already made a name for himself prior to starring as Will Turner in the first "Pirates" film. He played Legolas in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise. In 2003, he starred in the Academy Award-winning film "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of the cast.

He then starred in "Troy" alongside Brad Pitt, "Elizabethtown," three "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequels, "New York, I Love You," "The Three Musketeers," "The Hobbit: Desolation of Smog" and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies." He has also starred in "Carnival Row" and the newly released "Gran Turismo."

Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they share a son named Flynn. He has been in a relationship with Katy Perry since 2016. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Geoffrey Rush was already an Academy Award-winning actor for his work in "Shine," before starring as Captain Hector Barbossa in "Pirates of the Caribbean." He has also won three BAFTAS, one Emmy, a Golden Globe and four SAG Awards.

Rush also starred in "Munich," "Candy," "Elizabeth: The Golden Age," three "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequels, "The King's Speech," "Green Lantern," "The Book Thief" and "Gods of Egypt."

The actor married Jane Menelaus in 1988, and they share two children, Angelica and James.

Lee Arenberg had a long career in Hollywood before starring as Pintel in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. He later starred in "Quit," "Ashley's Ashes" and "A Kiss for Jed."

He also appeared in "Black Velvet," "In the Gray," "Californiacation," "Once Upon a Time," "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland" and "1066."

Arenberg was married to Lisa Derrick from 1999 to 2006. He then married Katie Meehan in 2007.

Mackenzie Crook starred as Ragetti in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" and two of its sequels. He has also starred in the British version of "The Office," "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers" and "The Merchant of Venice."

Crook later starred in "Finding Neverland," "The Brothers Grimm," "The Adventures of Tintin," "Game of Thrones," "Almost Human" and "Christopher Robin."

Crook married his wife Lindsay in 2001, and they have two children, Scout and Jude.

Jack Davenport was a successful actor prior to playing Admiral James Norrington in "Pirates." He went on to star in "Coupling," "The Libertine" and "Swingtown."

He's also starred in "Flashforward," "The Wedding Date, "Mother's Milk," "Smash," "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "Americana." Most recently, he appeared in "Next of Kin," "The Morning Show," "Why Women Kill" and "Dr. Death."

Davenport married actress Michelle Gomez in 2000, and they have a son named Harry.

Jonathan Pryce had a long career in Hollywood before starring as Governor Weatherby Swann, Knightley's father, in "Pirates of the Caribbean." Throughout his career, he has been nominated for one Academy Award, two Emmys, two BAFTAS, three Golden Globes and two SAG Awards.

He has starred in "The Brothers Grimm," "The New World," "Leatherheads," "Bedtime Stories," "Clone," "Hysteria" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." Pryce also appeared in "Woman In Gold," "Game of Thrones," "The Merchant of Venice" and "The Crown."

Pryce dated Katie Fahy for decades before marrying her in 2015. They have three children: Phoebe, Gabriel and Patrick.

Kevin McNally was a Hollywood veteran when he took the role of Joshamee Gibbs in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

He later appeared in "The Phantom of the Opera," "Dead Fish" and "Valkyrie." Later, he appeared in "Wuthering Heights," "Midsomer Murders," "Last Man Standing," "The Raven" and "Supernatural." He has also been in "Fleabag," "Designated Survivor," "Turn: Washington's Spies," "Unforgotten," "The Outpost" and "Lovely Little Farm."

McNally dated Stevie Harris for many years, and they share a daughter, Rachel. He married Phyllis Logan in 1994, and together they have a son named David.

Zoe Saldana was relatively new to acting when she had a small role as Anamaria in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

She has since starred in "The Terminal" alongside Tom Hanks, "Constellation," "Columbiana" and "The Adam Project." Saldana has also been in some popular franchises, including "Star Trek," "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

She's also appeared in other Marvel films — "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" — and currently stars in Taylor Sheridan's new show "Special Ops: Lioness" with Nicole Kidman.

Saldana married Marco Perego in 2013, and they have three children: Cy, Bowie and Zen.