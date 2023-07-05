Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are moving on from their controversial defamation trial.

Depp, 60, has "closed the chapter" on the six-week court battle months after the final verdict, a source close to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor told People.

"He feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves," the Depp source added.

Meanwhile, Heard appears to be "doing much better now," amid her return to the spotlight following her bombshell defamation trial against her ex-husband, People noted.

Despite Heard, 37, feeling "honored" that she’s reprising her role of Mera in the "Aquaman" sequel, she confessed to Deadline she feels "pressure."

When comparing the DC Comics film to her Indie movie, "In the Fire," she explained that both come with compromises.

"There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be," she told the outlet.

Heard portrays "Mera" in the film, working alongside Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe. The second film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," will be released later this year.

"Then, on the other end of the spectrum, is a small indie film like ‘In the Fire,’ a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there," she continued.

The indie thriller is set in the 1890s, and Heard stars as a psychiatrist named Grace.

She recently reentered the spotlight and took to Instagram to discuss her upcoming projects after her court case with Depp closed.

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend," Heard shared on social media earlier this week.

The film wrapped production in March 2022, several months before her infamous trial with Depp began in Virginia.

Heard’s comments come one year after the six-week trial.

The case ended in June 2022 with a $10.35 million judgment against Heard for defaming Depp by penning a 2018 op-ed in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse victim. The op-ed did not name Depp. The jury handed Heard $2 million in her countersuit.

Depp agreed to settle the case in December for $1 million, which was paid last month by Heard’s insurance company.

Recently, Heard’s director argued that the actress is ready for a "hell of a comeback" after the Depp drama.

"Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead," Conor Allyn told People magazine at the "In The Fire" premiere in June. "I think ‘In the Fire’ showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of, and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback."

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp was questioned at length by the media for the first time since the defamation trial against Heard concluded. Depp was quick to answer if he had felt blacklisted by the industry that made him a star.

"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke," he said during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming film "Jeanne du Barry," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air … Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.