Alice Cooper said this week that there was no hesitancy in touring this summer with fellow Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp after ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic abuse allegations.

"Not at all," the rocker told Vulture after being asked in an interview published Friday. "If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened. He was just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?’ For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right? It’s because of the fame of both people."

He added that the trial never came up on tour because "nobody cared."

"I don’t think it was ever mentioned on the tour because nobody cared," the 75-year-old rocker said. "I never watched a moment of the trials. It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing."

He added that he "knew" Depp would win the trial "because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens. I turned it right off and said, "Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player."

Heard was initially ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp following their weeks-long, headline-grabbing trial last year after he sued her for defamation following an op-ed she wrote claiming he’d abused her. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages over her countersuit.

Depp’s ex model Kate Moss testified in his defense at the trial and both Wynona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis gave witness statements in his defense in 2020 for a separate libel case.

Cooper joked, "The best thing I said about the whole thing was, ‘They should do a remake of ‘War of the Roses’ with Johnny and Amber.’ Who’s not gonna go see that? I’m going to see that! To make it even better, make their lawyers Angie and Brad. All you need is a really funny director, and that’s gonna be a monster hit."

Cooper and Depp create the Hollywood Vampires in 2012 along with Joe Perry of Aerosmith with Cooper as the frontman and Depp on the guitar.