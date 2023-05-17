Johnny Depp is not holding back.

When questioned at length by the media for the first time since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard concluded last year, Depp was quick to answer if he had felt boycotted by the industry that made him a star.

"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke," he said during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming film "Jeanne du Barry," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air… Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you."

On the first full day of press in Cannes, Depp was noticeably absent from his cast and crew behind the podium, ready to field questions about the production. The moderator revealed Depp would be making an appearance, although he would be late.

About 45 minutes into the conversation, Depp walked into the room and was met with applause. The previous night, Depp had received a 7-minute standing ovation for his performance in the upcoming Maïwenn film. Depp was brought to tears.

Depp also expressed that he's not interested in the media's interpretation of his return to the big screen, questioning why his resurgence is being characterized as a comeback.

"I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback,’ because I didn’t go anywhere," Depp noted in the press conference. "I live about 45 minutes away."

"Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around. ‘Comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve. That’s the notion. It’s a bizarre mystery."

"It’s a very strange, funny time when everyone would love to be themselves, but they can’t because they must fall in line with the person in front of them," Depp said. "If you want to follow that line, be my guest. I’ll be on the other side."

Despite the controversial nature of his presence, Depp has been met with hoards of fans at the festival, with supporters photographed holding signs that say "Viva Johnny" and "Congrats Johnny."

Depp acknowledged what has been written about him in the press conference, offering "The majority of you who have been reading for the last five or six years, with regards to me and my life — the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction," he explained. "The fact is, we’re here to talk about the film. But it’s like asking the question, ‘How are you doing?’ But what’s underneath in the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.’ That’s the sort of media thing."