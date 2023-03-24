Keanu Reeves is admitting that the action in the "John Wick" franchise is a dangerous and exhausting business.

"Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it's the best kind of tired. It's like you climbed a mountain now you're resting; like you finished the game and you won," Reeves told ComicBook.com.

He also revealed that he "made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman's head open. So that really f---ing sucked (excuse my language)."

"But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay," he added.

Despite the on-set injuries, Reeves said the cast and crew look out for each other.

"All of this to say: that you do have to take care," Reeves cautioned. "But it's great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other. So there's some bruising and aches and pains," he said.

The official John Wick Movie Instagram account, recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage of one of the dangerous stunts. The video shows a stunt performer throwing themselves down an escalator while being pursued by Reeves and other actors.

Reeves did joke to the outlet, imitating a PSA announcement, "'No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'"

Reeves has been playing John Wick, an assassin that comes out of retirement after the murder of his wife and puppy, since the first film debuted in 2014.

The films have featured recurring characters from the start, including the late Lance Reddick, who appeared in all four movies alongside Reeves.

Reddick died suddenly of natural causes on March 17, his publicist Mia Hansen confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press.

In an interview with Deadline last week after Reddick’s sudden passing, Reeves spoke candidly about his co-star.

"Lance was a beautiful person, a special artist… a man of grace and dignity… such a passion for his craft," he said.

"To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films… is something very special to me," he continued. "It f---ing sucks he’s not here."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is in theaters now.