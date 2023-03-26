Keanu Reeves landed another hit at the box office with "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Studio estimates revealed the neo-noir thriller earned $73.5 million, a franchise-best for the saga about a hitman on a vengeful quest.

In addition to its domestic haul, the film brought in another $64 million internationally for a global tally of $137.5 million at the box office.

"John Wick" first premiered in 2014, and earned $14 million on its opening weekend. Each new "Wick" flick has steadily outperformed on its debut weekend.

‘JOHN WICK' STAR KEANU REEVES SAYS HE ONCE ‘CUT A GENTLEMAN’S HEAD OPEN' ON SET

In 2017, "John Wick: Chapter 2," raked in $30.4 million, while the third installment, "Parabellum," debuted with $56.8 million.

"When you make a fourth in an action franchise, you have to expect it to go down. That is the nature of these franchises," said Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "But we kept seeing signals and it was wonderful to see the movie they delivered. We saw the audience wanting more."

The Chad Stahelski-directed series also has a few spinoffs in the works.

LANCE REDDICK, STAR OF ‘THE WIRE’ AND THE ‘JOHN WICK’ FRANCHISE, DEAD AT 60

Ana de Armas and "The Matrix" actor have shot "Ballerina," while a miniseries called "The Continental" is in the works with Mel Gibson at Peacock.

"Chad and Keanu have created this world and that world continues to expand. I don't know what all the edges of that world are, still," Drake said. "As best they can, they'll continue to try to seduce Keanu to come back and do things. He gets beat up in these shows. He really does. And at the end he's like, ‘I’m not doing it anymore.' Then you watch him sit in the theater and feel that audience."

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" came in second place at the box office with $9.7 million, followed by "Scream VI" at $8.4 million. "Avatar: The Way of Water" still earned $1.4 million in the 10th position.

In addition to Keanu, "Chapter 4" also stars Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Lance Reddick in one of his final roles.

Reddick died "suddenly" due to natural causes on Friday, March 17. He was 60.

Reddick was best known for his leading role as straight-laced Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series "The Wire." Daniels was the head of the narcotics division, and faced corruption within the department. The actor played the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge Charon in all the films of the "John Wick" franchise films.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following his death, Reeves and Stahelski released a joint statement via Deadline.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," they wrote.

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Lionsgate shared a statement on behalf of the studio.

"The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma," the studio said. "Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.