John Stamos made his latest concert a family affair.

The "Full House" alum invited his 4-year-old son, Billy, to join him onstage to help him play the guitar. Stamos is currently performing with the Beach Boys, who are on tour.

He posted a sweet photo of him and Billy onstage, captioning it, "Mi Corazon," which means "my heart" in Spanish. In the photo, Billy can be seen smiling as he's strumming a few strings on Stamos' guitar while Stamos stands behind him, grabbing his arm and singing into the microphone.

Stamos has been performing with the Beach Boys since the 1980s, starting when he was still acting on "General Hospital." He explained to Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2021 that he first performed with them after he was forced to hide backstage when he was recognized by a group of girls at one of their concerts.

"The show was over; they were still going to do the encore," he told Clarkson. "And these cheerleaders chased me [backstage] and [band co-founder] Mike Love turns to my friend and says, 'Who's that?' And he says, 'That's John Stamos. He's on "General Hospital" and always has girls chasing him.' And Mike Love, without missing a beat, says, 'Get him onstage.'"

Once onstage, he played "Barbara Ann," and he has been performing with the band occasionally for the past 34 years. Not only has he performed with them, but the band also appeared on an episode of "Full House" in the 1980s.

The "Big Shot" star welcomed his son in April 2018 with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, whom he married in February 2018. Stamos has previously opened up about how his son is helping him relive his days as Uncle Jesse.

"I'll catch them, [Billy and the nanny], watching ‘Full House’ sometimes," Stamos told Us Weekly in September 2022. "I'll come home [and say], ‘What are you guys doing?’ and [he says], ‘Oh, nothing.'"

In fact, Stamos says his son is such a fan of "Full House," he sometimes hears him repeating the catchphrase of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's character, Michelle Tanner.

"He just did it a couple days ago, [he] was like, ‘You got it, dude!'" the actor said.

The actor most recently starred in two seasons of the Disney+ comedy-drama series "Big Shot," in which he played a college basketball coach who lost his job due to his uncontrollable temper and was forced to accept a job at an elite all-girls private school with a less-than-elite basketball team.

Speaking about his character to People in October 2022, Stamos said it was nice to play a character who was so in touch with his emotions and wasn't afraid to show his vulnerable side. Being on the show has forced him to "be vulnerable as an actor" and really dig deep when it comes to emotional scenes, especially when it comes to scenes with his on-screen daughter.

"I want to, I like to, dive into those themes," he told People. "It's not about the big things anymore for me. It's about the moments, the microtransaction."