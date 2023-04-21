John Mulaney is recalling an intervention he had right before entering a rehab facility in 2020.

On Tuesday, Mulaney was a guest on "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" and detailed the intervention.

"I remember I walked into my intervention. I had just been to my drug dealer's apartment and I finally got the right balance," he said. "One pocket all coke. One pocket all Xanax and I was like ‘I have done it. I reached equilibrium.’"

The "Big Mouth" voice actor returned to a "bunch of people" in his home who expressed their concerns with his alcohol and drug use. Mulaney told them he "hadn’t used drugs" for a few days.

"I went, ‘Look I am sober right now. Look at me, I am sober right now,’ I kept saying," he explained.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer and comedian has had his struggles with substance abuse. He was sober in 2005, but he relapsed several years later. Following the intervention in December 2020, he checked himself into rehab.

Mulaney has been open about his struggles with drinking in past comedy specials. "I don’t drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences, because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything," he shared in his 2012 special "New In Town."

In an Esquire cover story in 2019, the Emmy-winner said his drinking started as a teen, and it led him to try cocaine and prescription drugs.

"I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,’" he said. "Who’s the athlete now?"

Mulaney said he first became sober at the age of 23 after going on a weekend "bender."

"It was just crazy. A weekend that was ... there were ... I'm never going to tell you. That's mine. I didn't kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, 'You're f---ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him,'" he recalled.

Shortly after Mulaney completed a 60-day rehab stay in 2020, he separated from his then-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2022.

Mulaney began a relationship with actress Olivia Munn in May 2021. The couple welcomed their first child together in November of the same year.