John Goodman's initial weight loss came as a surprise to many who were used to seeing him in movies like "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and "The Big Lebowski."

Besides saying he used to weigh somewhere around 400 pounds, Goodman has never revealed exactly how much weight he's lost, though it's estimated to be at least 100 pounds or more.

In new photos, it's clear the actor has managed to maintain his slimmer physique over the years.

Over the weekend, the 70-year-old attended the Monte Carlo TV Festival, where 30 minutes was carved into the schedule to allow people to meet the beloved actor.

Wearing khaki pants, a black blazer and a yellow tie, he looked quite a bit different from the man who rose to fame playing the role of Dan Conner on "Roseanne."

Speaking to ABC News in 2016, he explained how he was able to begin losing the weight, saying, "I just stopped eating all the time. I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically."

Goodman has also been open about his struggle with alcoholism – after 30 years of battling the addiction, he became sober in 2007.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he told the outlet. "Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining."

As for his reasoning, he said, "I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous."

"I think you’re trying to fill a hole that can’t be filled unless it’s filled with goodness, some kind of spirituality, not saying religion," he continued. "But just a belief in something higher than yourself, a purpose. But instead of filling it with booze or cocaine or food, you just acknowledge that it’s there. You can’t fill it. And you go on and live with it."