John Cena is going all out for his new role.

The wrestler turned actor was photographed on the set of his film, "Ricky Stanicky," in Melbourne, Australia, sporting some wild looks.

Cena showed fans a side they hadn't seen before when he was spotted walking to set wearing a black T-shirt, plaid skirt and thigh-high black stockings.

The former WWE star's muscular legs were on full display in the look he finished with black high-heeled boots.

WWE STAR JOHN CENA REVEALS HE WAS HOMELESS BEFORE HIS RISE TO CELEBRITY STATUS

Earlier in the week, Cena was snapped wearing mime-like makeup. His face was stark white with heavy black eyeliner and eyebrows drawn on.

Pink lipstick was added to top off the look. Many noted he looked almost unrecognizable.

Along with all that makeup, he sported a baggy vest, button-down striped shirt and loose shorts paired with red and yellow socks and black shoes.

Cena posted a tweet about the movie earlier this month, saying, "Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him!"

The cast also includes Zac Efron, William H. Macy and Jermaine Fowler.

"Ricky Stanicky" is being directed by Peter Farrelly, one half of the Farrelly brothers who created comedies like "Dumb and Dumber" and "There’s Something About Mary."

Peter also directed "Green Book," which earned three Oscars in 2019 for best picture, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Cena's new film, according to Variety, is about three friends who create the imaginary character Ricky Stanicky to blame for their bad behavior. When their partners become suspicious, they hire an actor to play Stanicky in real life. As the outlet put it, "The movie has dire, but hilarious consequences." Cena plays the titular character.

Cena most recently starred in the HBO Max series "Peacemaker," based off of his character that appeared in 2021’s "The Suicide Squad."

The "F9" star also celebrated breaking a Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.