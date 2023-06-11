Podcast giant Joe Rogan condemned President Biden as well as the political establishment for not scrutinizing him the same way they do former President Trump.

Rogan spoke with standup comedian Theo Von, expressing his exasperation with the current president and his old age, saying he "can't take it anymore."

Von, who explained his father was far older than average when he was a child, expressed sadness at the concept of a person so old enduring such responsibility.

"It’s not cool to old people to do that to them," he said.

Rogan agreed, but argued Biden is lucid enough to understand what is going on.

"He kind of does, and he’s kind of a c---," he said. "He’s always been a c---, though. You go back and listen to that guy lying about his education record and lying about his accomplishments and — like, he’s always been a problem."

The debate surrounding Biden's fitness for office was reignited when he fell during the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Afterward, the White House said the president tripped over a sandbag but suffered no injuries.

The podcast host went on to list Biden's numerous controversies that are plaguing his administration.

"All the f------g stuff with his son and the ties to Ukraine and China and the money. The family, they got paid millions of dollars and everyone was trying to obscure it because, ‘Well, better than Trump. Better than Trump,’" he said. "If that guy was a Republican, they would be up his a-- with a microscope."

Rogan then derided the concept that many assumed Biden would be the "sane alternative to what President Trump was," later adding, "they went with this corrupt career politician."

He added further, "I mean, it’s wild stuff, man. They even got the FBI involved in telling Twitter to censor the information about the laptop. It’s crazy."

Rogan suggested that part of the issue is that the media itself is no longer a check to the political establishment.

"The media is overwhelmingly left-leaning, and if you have a left-leaning politician or a left-wing Democratic politician, and then you have this media that essentially works to support that person," he said.

He added, "I mean they ignore any information that leads to distrust in the government or distrust in this administration or distrust in this party, this political party."